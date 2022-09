Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Gibbons Legal on behalf of Sharlene Tull. The case is 2:22-cv-03756, Tull v. The Automobile Insurance Company Of Hartford, Connecticut.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 3:42 PM