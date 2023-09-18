Who Got The Work

Jessica E. Chang of Howard & Howard has entered an appearance for Allied Universal Security Services in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former security guard who claims he was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on his Muslim faith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, is 1:23-cv-05162, Tulic v. Universal Protection Service, LLC.

