Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the ST Legal Group on behalf of Thomas Tuhy. The case is 1:22-cv-05371, Tuhy v. D.R. Horton, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 30, 2022, 4:47 PM