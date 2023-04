New Suit - Personal Injury

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance, L. Dillon Tree Service Harvesting and Bobby Dillon were sued Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Christopher J. Bruno on behalf of Hester Tuggle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01330, Tuggle v. Dillon et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Hester Tuggle

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Christopher J. Bruno

defendants

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company

Bobby Dillon

L. Dillon Tree Service, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision