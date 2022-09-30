Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mandessa F. Cosby and Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Daniel, Lawson, Tuggle & Jerles on behalf of Robert T. Tuggle III, as conservator for Kaliyah Jefferson, accuses Lincoln Life of wrongfully paying out life insurance benefits to the mother of listed beneficiary, minor Kaliyah Jefferson. The case is 1:22-cv-03928, Tuggle v. Cosby et al.

Health & Life Insurance

September 30, 2022, 4:22 AM