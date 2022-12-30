Tuesdays Are the Worst Days: Lawyers Say They Wait an Hour i...

News From Law.com

Attorneys practicing in Newark's immigration court say they are growing frustrated about standing in line for more than an hour in cold and rainy weather before entering the building. New Jersey State Bar Association President Jeralyn Lawrence wrote to the local General Services Administration manager on Dec. 19, asking for a second entrance be opened during the morning rush at the Peter W. Rodino Jr. Federal Building in Newark, but the agency has not responded.

Government

December 30, 2022, 3:16 PM