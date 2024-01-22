Who Got The Work

Joel Michael Maxwell of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Perry Johnson & Associates in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Dec. 7 in New York Eastern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Ropes & Gray, centers on an April 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private health data of approximately 4 million Northwell patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee G. Dunst, is 2:23-cv-09011, Tudda v. Northwell Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Tudda

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Northwell Health, Inc.

Perry Johnson & Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ropes & Gray

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims