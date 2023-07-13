Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Shiseido Americas to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman on behalf of a former temp employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for filing a workers comp claim after being struck in the eye by a box in a production facility. According to the complaint, the defendant falsely accused the employee of not wearing safety glasses at the time of the accident when in fact the box had knocked them off her face. The case is 2:23-cv-02247, Tucolon v. Shiseido Americas Corp.

