Cherelle I. Glimp of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for Tracy Anderson Mind and Body in a pending digital accessibility class action. The case, filed Oct. 1 in New York Southern District Court by the Marks Law Firm and Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-08403, Tucker v. Tracy Anderson Mind And Body, LLC.

November 15, 2022, 6:55 AM