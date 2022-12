Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Wednesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Royal Adhesives and Sealants and Maria Eichacker to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the law offices of Gary R. Carlin on behalf of Kevin Tucker. The case is 2:22-cv-09371, Tucker v. Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2022, 2:09 PM