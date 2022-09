Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Osmose Utilities Services to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Ragghianti Freitas LLP on behalf of Timothy Tucker. The case is 2:22-cv-06577, Tucker v. Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

California

September 14, 2022