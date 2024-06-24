Gary S. Fealk and Amanda McSween Empey of Bodman have entered appearances for Heart to Heart Hospice of Detroit and other defendants in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed May 9 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Sommers Schwartz PC on behalf of licensed practical nurses for the defendants, arises from an alleged failure to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:24-cv-11237, Tucker v. Heart to Heart Hospice of Detroit, LLC et al.
Health Care
June 24, 2024, 11:27 AM