Clyde Whittaker Steineker of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Avid Sportswear in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Southern District Court by The Marks Law Firm, claims that the defendant's website fails to provide full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-03937, Tucker v. Avid Sportswear LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 24, 2023, 3:35 PM