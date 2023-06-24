Who Got The Work

Clyde Whittaker Steineker of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Avid Sportswear in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Southern District Court by The Marks Law Firm, claims that the defendant's website fails to provide full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-03937, Tucker v. Avid Sportswear LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry Tucker

Plaintiffs

The Marks Law Firm, PC

defendants

Avid Sportswear LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA