Tucker Ellis Opens in Atlanta, North Jersey With Laterals Fr...

News From Law.com

Tucker Ellis recruited its first lateral attorneys of 2024 in two cities new to the firm—Atlanta and Morristown, New Jersey—with plans to open the firm's ninth and 10th offices later this year. The new hires, consisting of two partners, two associates and one counsel in Atlanta and two partners in Morristown, deepen the firm's bench in the areas of employment and health care products liability. The additions come as Tucker Ellis plans to open an office in Atlanta in the spring and one in Morristown in the coming days, according to managing partner Joseph Morford.

Legal Services

February 20, 2024, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /