Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, and Alfredo Romanos Villareal to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of Jerry W. Tubbs. The case is 5:23-cv-00026, Tubbs v. Swift Transportation Services, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 5:12 PM