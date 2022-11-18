Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Engineered Plastic Components Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of TTI Consumer Power Tools Inc., accuses Engineered Plastic of failing to timely supply TTI with certain 'Ryobi' plastic storage products in accordance with an executed master supply agreement. The case is 8:22-cv-04085, Tti Consumer Power Tools Inc v. Engineered Plastic Components Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 7:18 AM