Ross M. Bagley, Erik Bakke and Ryan S. Klarberg of Pryor Cashman have entered appearances for Testcode and William Chasen in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The action, which centers on the use of the 'Turntable' mark and the plaintiff's sites TT.fm and turntablelive.com, both 'virtual music venues, was filed Feb. 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Epstein Drangel LLP on behalf of TTFM Labs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:24-cv-01501, Ttfm Labs, Inc. v. Testcode, Inc. et al.

April 05, 2024, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Ttfm Labs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Epstein Drangel

defendants

Testcode, Inc.

William Chasen

defendant counsels

Pryor Cashman

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims