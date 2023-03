New Suit

Nationwide Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Saxton & Stump on behalf of real estate and rental company TTF Empire LLC, arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a sewer clog incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01046, Ttf Empire LLC v. Nationwide Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Ttf Empire, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saxton & Stump LLC

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute