Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sutton Booker PC on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance Co. to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by the Martinez Law Group on behalf of TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, seeks to declare that a crime policy issued by Great American covers losses associated with an underlying criminal theft action. The case is 1:23-cv-01454, Ttec Holdings Inc et al v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Ttec Holdings Inc

Ttec Services Corporation

defendants

Great American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Sutton Booker P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute