Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Choice Transportation to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Frohlich Law Firm on behalf of TT Club Mutual Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over a spoiled shipment of cheese. The case is 2:23-cv-00455, TT Club Mutual Insurance Ltd. v. Choice Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 23, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Tt Club Mutual Insurance Ltd a/s/o Scotlynn USA Division, Inc.

defendants

Choice Transportation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract