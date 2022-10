Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohl's and Conair Corp. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to an allegedly defective hand blender, was filed by the Sultzer Law Group on behalf of Tetyana Tsvik. The case is 1:22-cv-06113, Tsvik v. Conair LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 12, 2022, 10:42 AM