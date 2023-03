Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips removed a lawsuit against Giving Home Health Care LLC Friday to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Kemp & Kemp on behalf of the former director of admissions, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining of race- and gender-based employment discrimination . The case is 2:23-cv-00337, Tso v. Giving Home Health Care LLC.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 2:07 PM