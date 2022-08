Who Got The Work

Hector Rivera and Brooke Juan of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer have entered appearances for Prudential Financial in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, for long-term disability claims, was filed July 1 in Florida Southern District Court by Ortiz Law Firm on behalf of Mary Tsidemidis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King, is 1:22-cv-22012, Tsidemidis v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 8:03 AM