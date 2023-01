Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP and Boyle Fredrickson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CFS Brands and Dinex to Kansas District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid patent royalties pertaining to heating technology for food deliveries, was filed by Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer on behalf of TSI Technologies. The case is 6:23-cv-01011, TSI Technologies LLC v. CFS Brands LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 26, 2023, 7:07 PM