New Suit

Pennsylvania State University was hit with a lawsuit Sunday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by attorney William C. Reil on behalf of Dickinson Law School student Trisha Tshudy, who contends that Penn State retroactively revoked her scholarship due to honor code violations that resulted from the school's refusal to honor plaintiff's online course accommodations. According to the suit, Tshudy suffers from neurological lyme disease and takes needed precautions to not expose herself because of her immunological condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03336, Tshudy v. Pennsylvania State University.