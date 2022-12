Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Forsberg & Umlauf on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual and Compass Construction to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning water damage claims, was filed by Best Law on behalf of Matthew Tschirgi and Niki Tschirgi. The case is 2:22-cv-00326, Tschirgi et al v. Liberty Mutual.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 8:26 PM