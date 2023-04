New Suit - ERISA

Cigna Behavioral Health Inc. and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of the parent of a minor who contends that his child was wrongfully denied coverage for treatment in a residential behavioral health facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00270, T.S. et al v. Evernorth Behavioral Health Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 7:49 PM

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations