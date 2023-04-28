New Suit - Privacy

The Cochran Law Firm filed a privacy lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of an unidentified minor and his parent. The suit targets the Bay Shore Union Free School District; Bay Shore Middle School teacher Jennifer Ingold; and other defendants. The complaint contends that Ingold published the minor plaintiff’s private information, including the plaintiff’s diagnoses with Autism Spectrum Disorder and anxiety, on the internet and social media. The complaint further contends that Ingold’s internet and social media posts included stigmatizing remarks about the minor plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03217, T.S. (a minor child) et al v. Bay Shore Union Free School District et al.

Education

April 28, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

T.S. (a minor child)

Thomas John Stringer

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

Bay Shore Union Free School District

Jennifer Ingold

Lisette Lors

Steven J. Maloney

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations