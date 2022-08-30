Try to Seize Another Lawyers Bank Account: Miami Attorneys T...

News From Law.com

A new motion in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court shed light on what an ethics expert called a "nasty battle" between counsel for the management of the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach and attorneys for a former guest-turned-tenant. Bob Jarvis, an ethics expert at Nova Southeastern University College of Law, is not involved in the litigation that escalated when Setai Hotel Acquisition LLC hit David Winker, defense counsel for Sarah Lazow, with a writ of garnishment and a request to produce copies of "all trust account records."

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 30, 2022, 2:15 PM