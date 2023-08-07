Who Got The Work

Anthony T. Pierce, Jesse M. Brush, Julie A. Busta and John D. Richardson of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld have entered appearances for LetsGetChecked Inc. in a false advertising class action. The action, filed June 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Brown Counsel and Reid Collins & Tsai, claims that the defendant of markets an unreliable diagnostic test for Lyme disease. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is 3:23-cv-11391, TruthCures et al v. LetsGetChecked, Inc.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 5:09 AM

