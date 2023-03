New Suit - Contract

Brown Rudnick filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of TrustToken, a cryptocurrency platform. The suit pursues claims against Kbit Global, a cryptocurrency trading firm, for allegedly refusing to repay the equivalent of more than $3 million in cryptocurrency loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01427, Trusttoken, Inc., a Delaware corp. v. Kbit Global Limited.

Cryptocurrency

March 27, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Trusttoken, Inc., a Delaware corp.

Plaintiffs

Brown Rudnick

defendants

Kbit Global Limited

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract