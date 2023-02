New Suit - ERISA

Trustmark Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Kimberly Aguirre and an anonymous minor on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by Wilson Elser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 8:23-cv-00245, Trustmark Life Insurance Co. v. Aguirre et al.

Health & Life Insurance

February 09, 2023, 3:00 PM