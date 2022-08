New Suit - Employment

Spencer Fane filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court against Precision Plumbing. The case was brought on behalf of the Pipefitting Industry Health and Welfare Fund of Kansas and the Local 441 Plumbers and Pipefitters Retirement Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02339, Trustees of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Health and Welfare Fund of Kansas et al v. Precision Plumbing, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 29, 2022, 12:42 PM