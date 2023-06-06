New Suit - ERISA

WND Construction and Arch Insurance were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Virginia & Ambinder on behalf of North Atlantic States Carpenters and Labor Management Cooperation Funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04166, Trustees of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Health, Pension, Annuity, Apprenticeship et al. v. WND Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 6:29 PM

