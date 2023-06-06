WND Construction and Arch Insurance were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Virginia & Ambinder on behalf of North Atlantic States Carpenters and Labor Management Cooperation Funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04166, Trustees of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Health, Pension, Annuity, Apprenticeship et al. v. WND Construction LLC et al.
Insurance
June 06, 2023, 6:29 PM