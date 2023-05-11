Who Got The Work

John P. Mastropietro of Mastropietro Law Group and Joseph J. Cooke of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden have stepped in to represent Advanced Construction Equipment Corp., BQE Industries Inc. and North American Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over unpaid contributions to various payment bonds, was filed March 27 in New York Southern District Court by Virginia & Ambinder on behalf of The Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:23-cv-02579, Trustees of the New York City District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund, Welfare Fund, Annuity Fund, Apprenticeship, Journeyman Retraining, Educational and Industry Fund et al v. Advanced Construction Equipment Corp. et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

The Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York

Trustees Of The New York City Carpenters Relief and Charity Fund

Trustees of the New York City District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund, Welfare Fund, Annuity Fund, Apprenticeship, Journeyman Retraining, Educational and Industry Fund

Virginia & Ambinder, LLP

defendants

Advanced Construction Equipment Corp.

Bqe Industries, Inc.

North American Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden

Mastropietro Law Group, PLLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations