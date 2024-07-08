Who Got The Work

Michael B. Brohman of Roetzel & Andress has entered an appearance for Krimson Security & Fingerprinting d/b/a Signal of DuPage Central in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed May 24 in Illinois Northern District Court by Asher, Gittler & D'Alba on behalf of Trustees of the Local No. 1 Health Fund and Trustees of the Local No. 1 Pension Fund. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:24-cv-04302, Trustees of the Local No. 1 Health Fund et al v. Krimson Security & Fingerprinting, Inc., d/b/a Signal of DuPage Central.

Business Services

July 08, 2024, 2:10 PM

Trustees of the Local No. 1 Health Fund

Trustees of the Local No. 1 Pension Fund

Asher Gittler & D'Alba

Krimson Security & Fingerprinting, Inc., d/b/a Signal of DuPage Central

Roetzel & Andress

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations