New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Trustees of the Local 813 Pension Trust Fund. The suit seeks over $1.2 million in failed fund contributions from Argento Rubbish Removal Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05683, Trustees of the Local 813 Pension Trust Fund v. Argento Rubbish Removal, Inc. et al.

New York

September 23, 2022, 7:27 AM