New Suit - ERISA

Teamsters Local 813 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Allstate Dismantling, General Interiors and other defendants on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent trust contributions, was filed by Proskauer Rose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00623, Trustees of the Local 813 Pension Trust Fund et al. v. All State Dismantling Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 27, 2023, 5:16 PM