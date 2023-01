New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court against Sal's Hauling Corp. The complaint, which seeks to recover interest accrued on allegedly delinquent contributions, was brought on behalf of the Nurses and Local 813 IBT Retirement Trust Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00619, Trustees of the Local 813 Insurance Trust Fund et al v. Sal's Hauling Corp. et al.

