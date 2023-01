New Suit - Employment

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Amsterdam Tobacco. The suit seeks allegedly outstanding payments to the Local 805 Pension and Retirement Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00732, Trustees of the Local 805 Pension and Retirement Fund v. Amsterdam Tobacco, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 27, 2023, 5:43 PM