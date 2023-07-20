New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund. The suit takes aim at Scepter Limousine Service Inc. for allegedly failing to pay for withdrawal liability when the company’s obligations to make contributions to an employee fund ceased. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05456, Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund v. Scepter Limousine Service, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

John and Jane Does 1-10

Scepter Limousine Service, Inc

XYZ Corporations 1-10;

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations