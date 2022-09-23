New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund, Trustees of the Local 813 Insurance Trust Fund and Trustees of the Nurses and Local 813 IBT Retirement Trust Fund. The suit seeks over $18,000 in failed fund contributions from Superior Limo Service Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05684, Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund et al v. Superior Limo Service, Inc. et al.

New York

September 23, 2022, 7:33 AM