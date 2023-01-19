New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against the Hempstead Funeral Home. The suit was brought on behalf of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund and other plaintiffs accusing the defendant of failing to pay over $103,000 in fund contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00363, Trustees of the Local 1034 Pension Trust Fund et al v. John Senko Inc. d/b/a Hempstead Funeral Home.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 1:07 PM