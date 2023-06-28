New Suit - Employment

Covanta Energy and affiliates were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court pertaining to labor union relations. The suit was filed by Barnes, Iaccarino & Shepherd on behalf of a chapter of the International Union of Operating Engineers. The court case accuses the defendants of refusing to remit to the plaintiff certain benefit contributions agreed upon in a collective bargaining agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04813, Trustees of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 Benefit Funds et al v. Covanta Energy, LLC et al.

Energy

June 28, 2023, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 30

Trustees of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 Benefit Funds

Plaintiffs

Barnes, Iaccarino, & Shepherd, LLP

defendants

Covanta Energy, LLC

Covanta Projects, LLC

Covanta Babylon, Inc.

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations