Covanta Energy and affiliates were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court pertaining to labor union relations. The suit was filed by Barnes, Iaccarino & Shepherd on behalf of a chapter of the International Union of Operating Engineers. The court case accuses the defendants of refusing to remit to the plaintiff certain benefit contributions agreed upon in a collective bargaining agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04813, Trustees of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 Benefit Funds et al v. Covanta Energy, LLC et al.
Energy
June 28, 2023, 9:57 AM