New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA class action Monday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint, brought by Berger Montague and Livingston, Adler, Pulda, Meiklejohn & Kelly, accuses the defendants of refusing to grant members of their self-funded health plans access to their plan claims data due to mismanagement of funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01541, Trustees of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1 Connecticut Health Fund et al v. Elevance, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 05, 2022, 12:35 PM