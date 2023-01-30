New Suit - ERISA

Conner & Winters filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Trustees of the IBEW-NECA Southwestern Health and Benefit Fund and other plaintiffs. The complaint, naming Rockey Electric Inc., seeks to enforce the payroll audit rights of the plaintiffs’ trusts to ensure accurate payment of employer contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00224, Trustees of the IBEW-NECA Southwestern Health and Benefit Fund et al v. Rockey Electric, Inc.

January 30, 2023, 11:58 AM