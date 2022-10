New Suit - ERISA

Conner & Winters filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court against the B.C. Miller Electric Co. The suit was brought on behalf of the Beaumont Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Trust Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03698, Trustees of the I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 479 Annuity/401(k) Fund et al v. B.C. Miller Electric Company, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 26, 2022, 12:13 PM