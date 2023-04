New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of trustees of the IAM National Pension Fund. The suit, seeking to have an arbitration award vacated, pursues claims against M & K Employee Solutions LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00991, Trustees Of The IAM National Pension Fund v. M & K Employee Solutions, LLC.

District Of Columbia

April 11, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Trustees Of The IAM National Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

M & K Employee Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations