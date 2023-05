New Suit - ERISA

Proskauer Rose filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of the Trustees of the IAM National Pension Fund. The complaint, targeting LJT & Associates, seeks to recover $5.2 million arising out of LJT’s complete withdrawal from the fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01418, Trustees Of The IAM National Pension Fund v. Ljt & Associates, Inc. et al.

District Of Columbia

May 18, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Trustees Of The IAM National Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

John And Jane Does 1-10

Ljt & Associates, Inc.

Ljt Holdings

XYZ Corporations 1-10

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations