Hinckley, Allen & Snyder partner Lisa A. Zaccardelli has entered an appearance for Southport Contracting in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 1 in Connecticut District Court by Robert M. Cheverie & Associates on behalf of Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Annuity Fund and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover more than $493,000 in unpaid plan contributions and audit costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:24-cv-00520, Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Health and Welfare Fund et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 16, 2024, 1:36 PM

Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Annuity Fund

Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Health and Welfare Fund

Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Industry Fund

Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Joint Apprentice Training Fund

Trustees of the Connecticut State Plumbers and Pipefitters Pension Fund

Trustees of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters International Training Fund

Trustees of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters National Pension Fund

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777

Robert M. Cheverie & Associates, P.C.

Robert M. Cheverie & Associates

Southport Contracting, Inc.

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations