Who Got The Work
Hinckley, Allen & Snyder partner Lisa A. Zaccardelli has entered an appearance for Southport Contracting in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 1 in Connecticut District Court by Robert M. Cheverie & Associates on behalf of Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Annuity Fund and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover more than $493,000 in unpaid plan contributions and audit costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:24-cv-00520, Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Health and Welfare Fund et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 16, 2024, 1:36 PM
Plaintiffs
- Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Annuity Fund
- Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Health and Welfare Fund
- Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Industry Fund
- Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Joint Apprentice Training Fund
- Trustees of the Connecticut State Plumbers and Pipefitters Pension Fund
- Trustees of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters International Training Fund
- Trustees of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters National Pension Fund
- United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777
Plaintiffs
- Robert M. Cheverie & Associates, P.C.
- Robert M. Cheverie & Associates
defendants
- Southport Contracting, Inc.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations