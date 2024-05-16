Who Got The Work

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder partner Lisa A. Zaccardelli has entered an appearance for Southport Contracting in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 1 in Connecticut District Court by Robert M. Cheverie & Associates on behalf of Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Annuity Fund and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover more than $493,000 in unpaid plan contributions and audit costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:24-cv-00520, Trustees of the Connecticut Pipe Trades Local 777 Health and Welfare Fund et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 16, 2024, 1:36 PM

